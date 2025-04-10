Burnley v Norwich City team news: 12 to miss out through injury and 4 doubts - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 10th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
Burnley have the opportunity to lay down a gauntlet and reclaim top spot when they take on Norwich City tomorrow night.

After taking four points from back-to-back away games, the Clarets return to Turf Moor looking to claim another victory in their bid to finish in the top two.

Scott Parker’s men come into the game off the back of a goalless draw at Derby County on Tuesday, where the Clarets were made to earn their point.

Burnley are expected to be without Lyle Foster after the striker picked up a shoulder problem at Pride Park, while Manuel Benson also remains sidelined.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Friday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

It’s understood the winger has picked up another serious injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

1. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out

It's understood the winger has picked up another serious injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The winger has missed the last two games with an ankle problem he picked up in training and is expected to be absent for this one too.

2. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out

The winger has missed the last two games with an ankle problem he picked up in training and is expected to be absent for this one too.

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

3. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

While the Clarets still hold slim hope he can feature again this season, he will miss this one with a shoulder joint problem.

4. Lyle Foster (Burnley) - out

While the Clarets still hold slim hope he can feature again this season, he will miss this one with a shoulder joint problem.

