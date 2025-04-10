After taking four points from back-to-back away games, the Clarets return to Turf Moor looking to claim another victory in their bid to finish in the top two.

Scott Parker’s men come into the game off the back of a goalless draw at Derby County on Tuesday, where the Clarets were made to earn their point.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Friday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

1 . Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out It's understood the winger has picked up another serious injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

2 . Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out The winger has missed the last two games with an ankle problem he picked up in training and is expected to be absent for this one too.

3 . Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.