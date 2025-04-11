Burnley v Norwich City confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes slight tweak
The Clarets have the opportunity to reclaim top spot playing first, ahead of Leeds United and Sheffield United who are both in action on Saturday lunchtime.
Parker’s men come into tonight’s game off the back of a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Derby County on Tuesday night.
Despite dropping down to second place, Burnley crucially remain two points ahead of Sheffield United in third place – a gap they will be looking to widen to five points tonight.
Hannibal comes in to start as the only change from the Derby stalemate, as Josh Laurent makes way.
On the bench, meanwhile, Jaydon Banel takes the place of Lyle Foster, who misses out after suffering a shoulder injury just three minutes after coming off the bench at Pride Park.
Aaron Ramsey is still not fit enough to feature, although he is in action for the Under-21s this evening for the third time in the past couple of weeks.
Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Mike Tresor all remain absent.
As for Norwich, 14-goal striker Josh Sargent has surprisingly been dropped to the bench following their midweek goalless draw against Sunderland.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Laurent, Banel, Koleosho, Redmond, Sarmiento, Barnes
Norwich: Gunn, Duffy, Wright, Sorensen, Slimane, McLean, Cordoba, McConville, Marcondes, Sainz, Fisher
Subs: Long, Stacey, Forson, Nunez, Schwartau, Djedje, Myles, Mundle-Smith, Sargent
Referee: Tony Harrington
