Burnley v Manchester City: Build-up, team news & live match updates from season opener

After a long, hard pre-season, the 2023/24 campaign is finally upon us.

Ninety-six days on from the final game of last season, the 3-0 victory against Cardiff City, Vincent Kompany’s men return to action.

More importantly, the Clarets return to the promised land, the top flight, back amongst the big boys.

And at this moment in time, there’s no bigger or better side than Manchester City - Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering treble winners and reigning Premier League champions.

Burnley head into the game off the back of a busy pre-season which saw them return earlier than any other side in the country, rocking up for the first day at the start of June, before Man City had played their Champions League final.

Since then, they’ve played eight friendlies, four behind closed doors and a further four across the continent.

As for Man City, they’ve not had much of a break from that famous night in Istanbul. They only played three friendlies - a 5-3 victory against Yokohama, a 2-1 win against Bayern Munich and a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid - although they did play Arsenal in the Community Shield last weekend, losing on penalties.