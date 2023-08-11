Burnley v Manchester City: Build-up, team news & live match updates from season opener

There’s plenty of anticipation in the air as the Clarets, 12 months on from their relegation agony, line up in the top flight once again – and against the reigning champions, no less.
The thoughts of Pep Guardiola
“Normally the first games are difficult in itself, especially against the newly-promoted sides because they have nothing to lose and they have energy and the dream to do a good season,” the City boss said.
“Vinny did an incredible job last season, because he changed completely the way Burnley play for the last years under Sean Dyche and he destroyed the Championship.
“He’s done an incredible job and I’m sure he’s going to do really, really well. It will be a tough, tough game, especially at the beginning of the season.”
Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments
“You’re facing the treble winners, let’s put that into context. It’s cliche but everything has to be perfect,” he said.
“It goes from how we start the game to how we finish the game, a lot of things have to happen for us.
“We’re not looking too far back, we’re just doing what we’ve done always, which is focus on winning this game.
“We played three Premier League opposition last season and each of them were at a different level. Man City were obviously at the highest level, probably in world football you could face, and then there was Man Utd and Bournemouth.
“They were very interesting for us and we learned a lot. I hope our team has improved and will move on again.
“I’m not sure everything will show in the first game of the season but our mindset is that it’s only a matter of time until those players blend in and compete at this level.”
Tonight’s referee
Craig Pawson is the man in the middle tonight.
The last time he refereed a Burnley game was on the final day of the 2021/22 season, the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United which confirmed the club’s relegation to the Championship.
Pawson dished out 156 yellow cards and just three reds during the 39 games he officiated last season.
Team news
Vincent Kompany has confirmed Manuel Benson has been suffering with a “niggle”, although he doesn’t expect it to keep the winger out for too long.
Darko Churlinov (recovering from health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) are expected to be absent while Josh Cullen is a doubt having missed some of the recent friendlies.
In total there are eight players who could make their Burnley debuts, including former Man City goalkeeper James Trafford, who made the move to Turf Moor this summer.
As for City, Pep Guardiola has revealed new signing Josko Gvardiol is available to make his debut while Nathan Ake has also recovered from a knock.
Mateo Kovacic, like his fellow Croatian Gvardiol, is in line to make his first league appearance for the club after making the move from Chelsea.
Match preview
After a long, hard pre-season, the 2023/24 campaign is finally upon us.
Ninety-six days on from the final game of last season, the 3-0 victory against Cardiff City, Vincent Kompany’s men return to action.
More importantly, the Clarets return to the promised land, the top flight, back amongst the big boys.
And at this moment in time, there’s no bigger or better side than Manchester City - Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering treble winners and reigning Premier League champions.
Burnley head into the game off the back of a busy pre-season which saw them return earlier than any other side in the country, rocking up for the first day at the start of June, before Man City had played their Champions League final.
Since then, they’ve played eight friendlies, four behind closed doors and a further four across the continent.
As for Man City, they’ve not had much of a break from that famous night in Istanbul. They only played three friendlies - a 5-3 victory against Yokohama, a 2-1 win against Bayern Munich and a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid - although they did play Arsenal in the Community Shield last weekend, losing on penalties.
Will it be a famous night to remember at the Turf? Or will it be another heavy defeat against Guardiola’s men?
There’s plenty of anticipation in the air as the Clarets, 12 months on from their relegation agony, make their return to the Premier League - and against the reigning champions Manchester City, no less.
Follow the blog for all the build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.