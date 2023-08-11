Burnley predicted line-up vs Manchester City as summer signings in line for debuts - gallery
Burnley mark their return to the Premier League with a tasty opening day encounter against reigning champions Manchester City.
Vincent Kompany has confirmed Manuel Benson is struggling with a “niggle”, having not featured in pre-season, while Josh Cullen is also a doubt.
Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) are also expected to be absent.
In total there are new players who could make their Burnley debut, including goalkeeper James Trafford who made the switch from Man City earlier this summer.
With all that in mind, here’s how the Clarets could line up this evening...
