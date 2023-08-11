News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted line-up vs Manchester City as summer signings in line for debuts - gallery

Burnley mark their return to the Premier League with a tasty opening day encounter against reigning champions Manchester City.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 11th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 08:20 BST

Vincent Kompany has confirmed Manuel Benson is struggling with a “niggle”, having not featured in pre-season, while Josh Cullen is also a doubt.

Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) are also expected to be absent.

In total there are new players who could make their Burnley debut, including goalkeeper James Trafford who made the switch from Man City earlier this summer.

With all that in mind, here’s how the Clarets could line up this evening...

HUELVA, SPAIN - JULY 28: Vincent Kompany, manager of Burnley speaks with Connor Roberts of Burnley FC during a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Burnley FC at Estadio Nuevo Colombino on July 28, 2023 in Huelva, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

1. Decisions to make

Deciding who to start in goal is probably the biggest decision Kompany has to make, with Arijanet Muric also a strong contender.

2. GK - James Trafford

Featured regularly in pre-season and will be hoping to build on his impressive campaign last time out.

3. RB - Connor Roberts

This is another position where Vincent Kompany has plenty of options to choose from, with each player as strong as the other.

4. CB - Jordan Beyer

