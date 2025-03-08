Burnley v Luton Town: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to build on Cardiff City win
Luton Town provide the opposition as the Clarets look to keep up the pressure on the top two in the fight for automatic promotion.
Scott Parker’s side come into the game off the back of a hard-earned 2-1 win over Cardiff City, who sit just one place above the relegation zone.
Luton, a little surprisingly, find themselves mired inside the bottom three having struggled following their relegation from the Premier League last season.
Now under the management of Matt Bloomfield, the Hatters were victorious last time out, beating Portsmouth 1-0 at Kenilworth Road.
Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium, on Saturday, March 8. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Is it on TV?
No, it falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Given the quick turnaround, Burnley are likely to have the same pool of players to choose from as they did on Tuesday night.
On the injury front, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.
As for Luton, Shandon Baptiste and Marvelous Nakamba are both doubts after missing last week’s win over Portsmouth with knocks.
Reece Burke, Daiki Hashioka and Teden Mengi are all sidelined.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“It’s a similar game to Cardiff on Tuesday night. In my eyes, both teams are probably at the wrong end of it.
“If we don't approach the game the way that I know we can, it will be a tough game for us.
“We're looking forward to it. We'll recover now, rest up. Tuesday night was a late night so we’ll recover and prep now for what will be a tough game at the weekend.”
What are the predicted teams?
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Hannibal, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming
Luton: Kaminski, Makosso, Naismith, Bell, Jones, Walsh, Clark, Aasgaard, Doughty, Brown, Morris
Who is the referee?
Tom Nield. He’s overseen 26 so far this season, dishing out 109 yellow cards and one red. He took charge of Burnley’s 0-0 draw against West Brom in November.
What are the latest odds?
Burnley: 3/5
Draw: 13/5
Luton: 19/4
Odds according to SkyBet.
