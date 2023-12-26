Burnley v Liverpool: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for big Boxing Day clash

Burnley welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to Turf Moor for their traditional Boxing Day encounter this afternoon.

Vincent Kompany’s men will be looking to build upon Saturday’s hard-earned 2-0 win at Fulham, a result that lifted them off the foot of the table and to within three points of safety.

But they will be up against it this afternoon against a Liverpool side that sit second and just one point adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Tuesday, December 26. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game is being televised live on Amazon Prime. You can watch every game on Amazon Prime Video and non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Prime, which is then £8.99 month and you can cancel either at any time.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Vincent Kompany hinted that Johann Gudmundsson could be back in his squad after missing Burnley’s last two games with a knock.

Hjalmar Ekdal is also closing in on a return, having not played since the draw with Brighton earlier this month.

Jack Cork and Aaron Ramsey both remain doubts, while Luca Koleosho is a long-term injury absentee.

As for Liverpool, they face a big dilemma at left-back after losing Kostas Tsimikas to a broken collarbone during Saturday’s draw with Arsenal.

With Andy Robertson already sidelined, that leaves Jurgen Klopp without a recognised senior player in that position.

Luis Diaz was also forced off against Arsenal with an issue, while Joel Matip remains a long-term absentee alongside Alexis Mac Allister (cut), Diogo Jota (hamstring), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf).

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“I don’t think I’m offending anyone by saying we’re probably not going to be the favourites on the day.

“We have to take the positivity from the Fulham game, we’re allowed to. Then we have to build into the next two days together with the fans to try and have a moment.

“For us there’s no point coming to this level if you’re not going to enjoy the prospect of playing against these teams. I hope the players do and the fans do.

“It’s another opportunity for us.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni Rodriguez

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez

Who is the referee?

Paul Tierney. He’s officiated 12 games so far this season, dishing out 46 yellow cards and three reds. The last time he took charge of a Burnley game was in May 2022 for the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, when he sent off Matt Lowton.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 13/2

Draw: 17/4

Liverpool: 1/3