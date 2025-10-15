Burnley v Leeds United early team news: 3 to miss out through injury and 6 fitness doubts

Burnley return to action this weekend with a big clash against fellow newly-promoted side Leeds United.

Scott Parker’s side went down to their fifth defeat from their first seven games prior to the international break, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa.

The result saw the Clarets remain inside the bottom three, following a challenging start to the campaign.

The Clarets will have identified this game as one they can realistically win, having joined Leeds in winning promotion from the Championship last season.

Daniel Farke’s side have started the season by taking eight points from their first seven games, leaving them 15th in the table and four points ahead of Burnley.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

1. Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) - out

The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

The defender is now sidelined with a hamstring problem having just recovered from a long-standing knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender is now sidelined with a hamstring problem having just recovered from a long-standing knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse

The striker was forced to withdraw from South Africa’s squad on Tuesday through injury, throwing his availability into major doubt. No further details have been released. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

3. Lyle Foster (Burnley) - doubt

The striker was forced to withdraw from South Africa’s squad on Tuesday through injury, throwing his availability into major doubt. No further details have been released. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

The Welshman has yet to play for the Clarets this season, but he returned to training prior to the international break and could soon be back in the fray. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

4. Connor Roberts (Burnley) - doubt

The Welshman has yet to play for the Clarets this season, but he returned to training prior to the international break and could soon be back in the fray. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey

