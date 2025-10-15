Burnley v Leeds United early team news: 3 to miss out through injury and 6 fitness doubts

Scott Parker’s side went down to their fifth defeat from their first seven games prior to the international break, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa.

The result saw the Clarets remain inside the bottom three, following a challenging start to the campaign.

The Clarets will have identified this game as one they can realistically win, having joined Leeds in winning promotion from the Championship last season.

Daniel Farke’s side have started the season by taking eight points from their first seven games, leaving them 15th in the table and four points ahead of Burnley.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) - out The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear.

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender is now sidelined with a hamstring problem having just recovered from a long-standing knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

Lyle Foster (Burnley) - doubt The striker was forced to withdraw from South Africa's squad on Tuesday through injury, throwing his availability into major doubt. No further details have been released.