Burnley v Hull City: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets return to league action

It’s back to league matters for Burnley following their FA Cup win against Southampton at the weekend.

Scott Parker’s men booked their place in the fifth round of the competition with a 1-0 win at St Mary’s, courtesy of Marcus Edwards’ goal on debut.

With Sheffield United winning over the weekend, that saw the Clarets drop out of the top two and down to third place, three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

They face a Hull side that hover nervously above the dropzone, but have picked up some positive results in recent weeks, including a surprise 3-0 win at Bramall Lane.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Wednesday, February 12. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes. The game isn’t Sky Sports’ featured game, but it is available to watch on their Sky Sports+ channel.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho both remain fitness doubts after missing Burnley’s last three games with knocks.

Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond are all back from injury, but Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor are all likely to remain sidelined.

As for Hull, Charlie Hughes, Liam Millar, Kasey Palmer and Mohamed Belloumi are out injured, while Oscar Zambrano faces a suspension for breaching anti-doping rules.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“It’s another big game now on Wednesday. All focus turns to this game now, so we’ll recover, we’ll rest up.

“We’ll enjoy this win [against Southampton in the cup] and the players will as well, but then we’ll get ready for another massive game on Wednesday.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster, Flemming

Hull: Pandur, McLoughlin, Jones, Egan, Coyle, Alzate, Matazo, Crooks, Gelhardt, Kamara, Pedro

Who is the referee?

Sam Allison. He’s overseen 20 games so far this season, dishing out 92 yellow cards and just one red. This will be the first Burnley game he’s taken charge of.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 4/6

Draw: 5/2

Hull: 9/2

Odds according to SkyBet.