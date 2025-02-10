Burnley v Hull City early team news: 7 to miss out through injury, 2 fitness doubts and 1 suspended - gallery

Burnley will be looking to continue their fine form when they return to Turf Moor to face Hull City on Wednesday night.

Scott Parker’s side stretched their unbeaten run to 20 games in league and cup following their 1-0 win against Southampton in the FA Cup at the weekend.

While they were in cup action, Sunderland were held to a draw by Watford while Sheffield United beat Portsmouth to reclaim second place, demoting the Clarets back down to third.

The Clarets face a Hull side that hover just one point above the relegation zone, but did pick up a surprise 3-0 win against the Blades at the end of January.

Burnley have the likes of Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond back from injury, although as we know Parker likes to play it cautious with returning players and is unlikely to risk them from the start.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Wednesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

1. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The skipper has missed Burnley’s last three games with a knock he picked up towards the end of the game against Leeds. Unlikely to be risked for this one.

2. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) - doubt

Faces a race against time to be fit after missing Burnley’s last three games with a knock he picked up in training before the trip to Portsmouth.

3. Luca Koleosho (Burnley) - doubt

Making good progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury, which he suffered back in February of last year. But not quite ready just yet.

4. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out

