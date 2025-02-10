Scott Parker’s side stretched their unbeaten run to 20 games in league and cup following their 1-0 win against Southampton in the FA Cup at the weekend.
While they were in cup action, Sunderland were held to a draw by Watford while Sheffield United beat Portsmouth to reclaim second place, demoting the Clarets back down to third.
The Clarets face a Hull side that hover just one point above the relegation zone, but did pick up a surprise 3-0 win against the Blades at the end of January.
Burnley have the likes of Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond back from injury, although as we know Parker likes to play it cautious with returning players and is unlikely to risk them from the start.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Wednesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits: