Burnley v Fulham: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets face must-win scenario

Vincent Kompany’s side lost 3-1 to Manchester City on their return from the winter break on Wednesday night, leaving them seven points adrift of safety.

If the Clarets are to have any hope of pulling off a survival miracle, they must realistically pick up a positive result at Turf Moor today given they face title-challening Liverpool and Arsenal in their next two games.

Burnley are currently five games without a win in all competitions, but the last side they beat was today’s opponents Fulham thanks to a 2-0 victory at Craven Cottage back in December.

Marco Silva’s side, who drew 0-0 with Everton during the week, are also without a win in their last five outings. They sit 12th in the table, seven points ahead of the relegation zone.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor Stadium on Saturday, February 3. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix and Charlie Taylor all remain doubts after missing the midweek defeat against Man City.

Elsewhere, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond remain long-term absentees.

Deadline day recruits Maxime Esteve and Lorenz Assignon will be hoping to make their Burnley debuts.

As for Fulham, Harry Wilson is struggling with a shoulder problem while Raul Jimenez and Issa Diop both have hamstring issues.

Adama Traore is out with a thigh injury, while Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey are still at the African Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“I’d like for us to have a must win attitude in every game.

“Everything I see with the group and how they’re approaching the tough period we’ve had, they’ve always done exactly what I’ve wanted them to do which gives me confidence they can get results at some point.

“We’ve been in games, we’ve done well against good opponents, but every game has to be an opportunity for us to get results now. There’s nothing else to say.

“We can’t win them all, but we have to have the mindset to do something in every game.

“You can say score, score, defend the box as well, but a big element of it is belief.

“We will approach the game like we always do, preparing well and bank on the fact we’ve got Turf Moor behind us and be the best we can be on the day.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Muniz

Who is the referee?

Darren Bond. He’s overseen 14 games so far this season, dishing out 64 yellow cards and two reds. He last officiated a Burnley game in April of last season when Vincent Kompany’s men beat Middlesbrough to clinch promotion to the Premier League.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 19/10

Draw: 12/5

Fulham: 11/8