Burnley v Chelsea: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase back-to-back wins
Vincent Kompany’s men picked up a hard-earned 2-1 victory against fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town on Tuesday night, thanks to goals from Lyle Foster and Jacob Bruun Larsen.
It was the Clarets’ first win of the campaign at their seventh attempt, lifting them up to 18th place in the table and onto four points.
They now take on Chelsea in their final game before the international break looking to pick up a positive result.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men claimed only their second league win of the season last Monday with a 2-0 victory away to West London neighbours Fulham.
The Blues having taken just eight points from their opening seven games, leaving them 11th in the table.
Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor Stadium on Saturday, October 7. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Is it on TV?
No. The fixture falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter page, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis.
What’s the latest team news?
Anass Zaroury is available for selection despite not being named in Burnley’s squad for their midweek win against Luton, having just been left out.
Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.
As for Chelsea, Moises Caicedo is expected to be fit despite picking up a slight knock against Fulham on Monday night.
Mykhailo Mudryk also suffered a thigh injury during that game and the full extent of the setback is not currently known.
Ben Chilwell is out until December with a hamstring injury, while Malo Gusto remains suspended. Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana are among those also still unavailable.
Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments
“I can’t deny it must be a sense of relief for a lot of the players [to win their first game], especially the ones who had never won in the Premier League.
“But I think for us now it’s reminding ourselves we move on. We’ve got Chelsea soon and that’s obviously a key game for us.
“I’ve had the chance to put a little bit more work into it and they’re a talented side, really talented.
“The first question that pops into my mind is how unlucky they’ve been really.
“I get it, it’s always the case with big clubs you always have the pressure to get results all of the time.
“When I look at their games and what they’re doing, I see a very good side with very good players.
“It will happen for them at some point no doubt, just hopefully not at Turf Moor.”
What are the predicted teams?
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Berge, Amdouni, Koleosho, Foster
Chelsea: Sanchez, Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Sterling, Broja
Who is the referee?
Stuart Attwell. The referee has officiated seven games so far this season, dishing out 26 yellow cards and two reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game in April 2022 for the 2-0 home win against Southampton.
What are the latest odds?
Burnley: 4/1
Draw: 29/10
Chelsea: 4/6
Odds according to SkyBet.