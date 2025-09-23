Burnley v Cardiff City: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for Carabao Cup third round tie
Scott Parker’s side secured their place in the third round with a 2-1 win over Championship side Derby County in August.
Their reward was another home tie, this time against the third tier Bluebirds, who have beaten Swindon Town and Cheltenham Town to reach this point.
Brian Barry-Murphy’s side were beaten 3-1 by promotion rivals Bradford City at the weekend, while Burnley played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.
Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Tuesday, September 23. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Is it on TV?
Yes. It’s not the featured game, but it will be available to watch on the Sky Sports+ channel.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Jacob Bruun Larsen is unlikely to be risked after missing his second consecutive game with a sore heel.
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.
Scott Parker is likely to ring the changes, just as he did in the last round when he changed the entire starting XI.
As for Cardiff, Ronan Kpakio and Dylan Lawlor are both fitness doubts, while Eli King is sidelined for the season.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“We'll probably look to give some game time to others really and try and get others up to speed.
"We'll see how we come out of today regarding injuries, but I think you can expect that there'll be some changes on Tuesday.”
What are the predicted teams?
Burnley: Weiss, Sonne, Worrall, Humphreys, Pires, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Edwards, Tresor, Flemming, Broja
Cardiff: Trott, Ng, Fish, Osho, Bagan, Wintle, Turnbull, Colwill, Willock, Robinson, Salech
Who is the referee?
David Webb. He’s overseen five games so far this season, dishing out 15 yellow cards and one red. He was the man in charge when Burnley sealed promotion last season with the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.
What are the latest odds?
Burnley: 1/2
Draw: 11/4
Cardiff: 17/4
Odds according to SkyBet and are correct at the time of writing.
