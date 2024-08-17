Burnley v Cardiff City: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Scott Parker faces first home game
Scott Parker’s side will be looking to build on their impressive opening weekend win over Luton Town, where they issued a real statement to the rest of the division with a 4-1 victory at Kenilworth Road.
They face a Cardiff side that were beaten 2-0 at home to Sunderland on the opening day before following that up with a 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor Stadium on Saturday, August 17. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Is it on TV?
No, the game falls behind the UK’s 3pm blackout.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Sander Berge’s return to training is imminent after missing Monday’s opener with a quad issue he sustained in pre-season.
Saturday, however, will come too soon for the midfielder.
Elsewhere, Luca Koleosho has trained as normal despite coming off with cramp during the second-half at Kenilworth Road.
A decision will also need to be made on Johann Berg Gudmundsson after the Iceman returned to training on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor, Zeki Amdouni and Michael Obafemi all missed out against Luton.
As for Cardiff, Callum Robinson has trained despite coming off with a knock during last week’s opener against Sunderland.
David Turnbull is out with an abductor injury for around a month while Anwar El Ghazi is not yet fully fit.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“I’m really excited. It’s a first home game so there’s plenty to look forward to, especially coming off a good week, a good result and a good all round performance.
“I’m pleased to finally get in front of our home supporters. In pre-season, we didn’t have the opportunity to do that as much, so I’m really looking forward to seeing our home fans and for them to see us.”
What are the predicted teams?
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Zaroury, Odobert, Koleosho, Foster
Cardiff: Horvath, Ng, Chambers, Goutas, O'Dowda, Siopis, Ralls, Meite, Ramsey, Willock, Kanga
Who is the referee?
Michael Salisbury. He officiated 23 games last season, dishing out 75 yellow cards and four reds. He took charge of Burnley’s 3-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa last term as well as the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Everton.
What are the latest odds?
Burnley: 4/9
Draw: 10/3
Cardiff: 11/2
Odds according to SkyBet.
