Burnley v Cardiff City team news: 4 to miss out through injury and 4 fitness doubts

Scott Parker is expected to ring the changes, just as he did in the last round for the 2-1 victory over Derby County.
The Clarets boss made all 11 changes, while not a single player that featured in the previous league game was even named in the squad.
Burnley face a Bluebirds side that are going well in League One, although they did suffer a 3-1 home defeat to table-topping Bradford City on Saturday.
Brian Barry-Murphy’s side beat League Two sides Swindon Town and Cheltenham Town to reach this stage of the competition.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
