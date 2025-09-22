Burnley v Cardiff City team news: 4 to miss out through injury and 4 fitness doubts

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Burnley take a slight break from league action tomorrow night when they host Cardiff City in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Scott Parker is expected to ring the changes, just as he did in the last round for the 2-1 victory over Derby County.

The Clarets boss made all 11 changes, while not a single player that featured in the previous league game was even named in the squad.

Burnley face a Bluebirds side that are going well in League One, although they did suffer a 3-1 home defeat to table-topping Bradford City on Saturday.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side beat League Two sides Swindon Town and Cheltenham Town to reach this stage of the competition.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Your next Burnley FC read: 'We created enough': Ange Postecoglou's verdict on Nottingham Forest's draw with Burnley

The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

1. Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) - out

The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) Photo: Johnnie Izquierdo

Photo Sales
The defender is now sidelined with a hamstring problem having just recovered from a long-standing knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender is now sidelined with a hamstring problem having just recovered from a long-standing knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
The Dane has missed Burnley’s last two games with a sore heel on his return from international duty. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

3. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) - doubt

The Dane has missed Burnley’s last two games with a sore heel on his return from international duty. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
It had been hoped the Welshman would have made his return after the international break, but Parker confirmed he’s still facing a few more weeks on the sidelines. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

4. Connor Roberts (Burnley) - out

It had been hoped the Welshman would have made his return after the international break, but Parker confirmed he’s still facing a few more weeks on the sidelines. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Cardiff CityBurnleyScott ParkerBradford CityLeague OneDerby CountyAnge Postecoglou
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice