Burnley v Cardiff City team news: 4 to miss out through injury and 4 fitness doubts

The Clarets boss made all 11 changes, while not a single player that featured in the previous league game was even named in the squad.

Burnley face a Bluebirds side that are going well in League One, although they did suffer a 3-1 home defeat to table-topping Bradford City on Saturday.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side beat League Two sides Swindon Town and Cheltenham Town to reach this stage of the competition.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) - out The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear.

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender is now sidelined with a hamstring problem having just recovered from a long-standing knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) - doubt The Dane has missed Burnley's last two games with a sore heel on his return from international duty.