Burnley v Brighton: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets enter last-chance saloon territory

Following last weekend’s costly defeat to relegation rivals Everton, the Clarets now find themselves six points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

If Vincent Kompany’s men are going to have a realistic chance of pulling off a late miracle, they’re going to need to pick up three points as soon as possible.

As for Brighton, they dropped to 10th in the table after their 3-0 defeat at home to Arsenal last week.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, April 13. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No. The game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all likely to remain out, although Massengo was seen taking part in a fitness test at Goodison Park.

Elsewhere, James Trafford is back involved after missing Burnley’s last two games through illness.

As for Brighton, Solly March, Jack Hinshelwood, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour and James Milner are all injured, while Adam Webster and Evan Ferguson remain fitness doubts.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“I wouldn’t call it a miracle, but it needs wins. It needs points.

“We’re not necessarily able to look forward to any game and pick and choose this game as the one. Every game is tough for us but every game offers the opportunity. We also can’t look at any game and think we can’t win.

“What we need is when you have a good performance, you need three points. That’s the difference.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, Ekdal, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster, Fofana

Brighton: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Baleba, Adingra, Pedro, Enciso, Welbeck

Who is the referee?

Simon Hooper. He’s overseen 29 games this season, dishing out 124 yellow cards and just one red. He officiated the reverse fixture against Brighton at the Amex, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 5/2

Draw: 11/4

Brighton: 19/20