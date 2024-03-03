Burnley v Bournemouth: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets seek upturn in form
and live on Freeview channel 276
The struggling Clarets remain 19th in the table following last weekend’s defeat to Crystal Palace but are now 11 points adrift of safety.
Vincent Kompany’s men are without a win in their last eight league games and have lost their last two on the spin by an aggregate score of 8-0.
They face a Bournemouth side that sit 14th in the table, eight points clear of the dropzone.
The Cherries followed up a slender 1-0 defeat to Manchester City by being knocked out of the FA Cup in midweek by Leicester City.
Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor Stadium on Sunday, March 3. Kick-off is at 1pm.
Is it on TV?
Yes, the game has been selected for coverage by Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 12 noon.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Josh Brownhill serves a one-match suspension after being shown a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity against Palace last week.
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer remains a fitness doubt, while Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster are all long-term absentees.
As for Bournemouth, top goalscorer Dominic Solanke could miss out with a knee injury, but Enes Unal is back in contention following a shoulder problem. Lloyd Kelly is absent.
Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments
“We’ve got to be able to visualise ourselves and imagine ourselves winning these types of games. We’ve got to attach the feeling to this game that, we’re respectful of the opposition and the fact they’re a very good side, but you have to have this ambition in any game you play.
“For us anyway, there’s no other way. That’s what we have to do.
“We’ve learned that the Premier League has no easy games and that will be no different on the weekend.”
What are the predicted teams?
Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni, Fofana
Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Kluivert, Tavernier, Semenyo, Solanke
Who is the referee?
David Coote. He’s officiated 17 games this season, dishing out 81 yellow cards and three reds. The last Burnley game he took charge of was the 3-0 derby win against Blackburn Rovers in November of last season.
What are the latest odds?
Burnley: 23/10
Draw: 13/5
Bournemouth: 10/11
Odds according to SkyBet.