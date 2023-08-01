Burnley unveil new third kit for 2023/24 campaign - inspired by Turf Moor's 'iconic' floodlights

The dark navy shirt features a graphic on the front which is said to be inspired by Turf Moor’s iconic floodlights.

The new change strip features the club’s betting sponsor and online casino W88 on the front.

"Burnley Football Club are proud to present our Umbro third kit for the 2023/24 Premier League season,” the Clarets said.

“Inspired by the iconic floodlights at Turf Moor, the design celebrates the special feeling of a night of football under the lights.”

The kit will go on sale both online and in-store at 9am on Thursday, August 3.

Are you a fan? Here’s how a selection of Burnley fans have been reacting on social media:

Josh Cullen models the new third kit. Picture: Burnley FC

Jamie Tattersall: Love it tbf, just ruined slightly by them pointless circles, takes it from a 9/10 to an 8.

Noah Gorry: Don’t know if I love it or hate it.

Jacob Horsfall: Take away the stupid circles and it’s a decent kit.

George Poole: After the monstrosity of the away shirt, this is a genuine belter! Cracking idea to go with the floodlights of Turf, and the yellow and different combinations of blue work really well together. Sponsor even fits in tbf, tidy effort!

Simon Stephenson: Love this shirt. Best out of the 3.

Chris Wilson: What an absolute beauty that is.

Gareth Whitley: Now that’s more like it.