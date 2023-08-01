How Burnley's season ticket prices compare to Aston Villa, Brentford, Luton Town & Premier League rivals

The 2023/24 Premier League is fast approaching.

Burnley make their much-anticipated return to the top flight on Friday, August 11 when they take on reigning champions Manchester City at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have already announced they’re likely to be playing in front of sellout crowd for much of the campaign, if not all of it, following an impressive summer of ticket sales.

But how do the price of their season tickets compare to their divisional rivals?

Here is the full lowdown of each club’s cheapest and most expensive season ticket for the upcoming season...

Burnley's season tickets are among the cheapest in the Premier League

West Ham Cheapest: £310 Most expensive: £1,105

Burnley Cheapest: £335 Most expensive: £500

Man City Cheapest: £385 Most expensive: £1,030