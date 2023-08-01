News you can trust since 1877
How Burnley's season ticket prices compare to Aston Villa, Brentford, Luton Town & Premier League rivals

The 2023/24 Premier League is fast approaching.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 1st Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Burnley make their much-anticipated return to the top flight on Friday, August 11 when they take on reigning champions Manchester City at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have already announced they’re likely to be playing in front of sellout crowd for much of the campaign, if not all of it, following an impressive summer of ticket sales.

But how do the price of their season tickets compare to their divisional rivals?

Here is the full lowdown of each club’s cheapest and most expensive season ticket for the upcoming season...

Data via The Athletic

Burnley's season tickets are among the cheapest in the Premier League

1. Good value

Burnley's season tickets are among the cheapest in the Premier League Photo: Matt McNulty

Cheapest: £310 Most expensive: £1,105

2. West Ham

Cheapest: £310 Most expensive: £1,105 Photo: David Klein

Cheapest: £335 Most expensive: £500

3. Burnley

Cheapest: £335 Most expensive: £500 Photo: Matt McNulty

Cheapest: £385 Most expensive: £1,030

4. Man City

Cheapest: £385 Most expensive: £1,030 Photo: Michael Regan

