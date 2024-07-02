Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Transfer speculation is beginning to ramp up as the summer transfer window begins to click into gear.

While Burnley currently remain managerless, that’s not stopped the club getting their business up and running ahead of their Championship return.

So far the Clarets have made just one new addition in Shurandy Sambo, who has arrived on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at PSV Eindhoven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what other business could be done? Here’s a roundup of the latest rumours doing the rounds.

O’Shea to Celtic?

Dara O’Shea has emerged as a transfer target for Celtic, according to the Daily Record.

Arijanet Muric (L), James Trafford (top right) and Dara O'Shea (bottom right) are all being linked with moves away.

The SPL champions have made an approach for the 25-year-old, but Burnley will be reluctant to lose a player who played so regularly in the Premier League last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Shea was one of few Burnley players who performed well last season despite relegation, making 33 appearances in all competitions following his £7m move from West Brom.

As a result, it would require a big offer from Brendan Rodgers’ side for Burnley to consider selling a player who would otherwise be a regular starter in the Championship next season.

The Daily Record also suggests any decision on O’Shea’s future is unlikely to be made until a new manager is in situ.

Muric to depart?

The Daily Mail reports that Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric could depart this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s claimed “several” clubs in the Premier League have registered an interest in the 24-year-old, while there’s also clubs from abroad keeping an eye on his situation.

The Mail also report that Muric has made it clear he would like to leave, so there is an expectation he will move on this window.

Despite two high profile errors in back-to-back games against Everton and Brighton, the Kosovan impressed after finally getting his chance from Match onwards.

Muric also finished the 2022/23 season as the Championship goalkeeper of the season after helping the Clarets win the title under Vincent Kompany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What next for Trafford?

Newcastle United look to have moved on from their pursuit of James Trafford after signing two new goalkeepers to provide backup for Nick Pope.

Eddie Howe’s side had looked to get a deal for the 21-year-old over the line last month, offering a reported £16m for the Burnley stopper while personal terms had also been agreed.

The Clarets were holding out for more though, potentially north of £20m, and a deal has since stalled.

Since then, the Toon Army have brought in Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest and John Ruddy on a free transfer, suggesting they’ve now moved on from Trafford.