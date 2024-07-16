Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s summer transfer window hasn’t quite sprung to life as one might have expected to so far.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To date there have only been two new signings, with Shurandy Sambo arriving on a free transfer from PSV Eindhoven and Johann Berg Gudmundsson making a quick return to Turf Moor after his surprise U-turn.

Going the other way has been just three players, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Charlie Taylor and Jack Cork all moving on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s still plenty of time for further movement, with the summer window not closing until August 30. And with new boss Scott Parker still getting his feet under the table, perhaps it should come as no surprise that business has been relatively slow.

Nevertheless, there has still been plenty of speculation involving the Clarets - so here’s a roundup of the latest rumours doing the rounds:

Clarets closing in on new forward

Burnley are in talks to sign Caen forward Andreas Hountondji, according to French outlets L’Equipe and Get Football News France. The Benin international impressed in the second tier of French football last season, scoring 16 times in all competitions during his loan spell with Rodez. According to the reports, Hountondji could be attracted to Turf Moor for as little as £3.4m.

Vaclav Hladky (L), Andreas Hountondji (top right) and Michael Mellon (top left)

On the lookout for a new keeper

Burnley could soon be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper if/when Arijanet Muric completes his rumoured move to Ipswich Town. There’s already been speculation surrounding one man who could make the move in the opposite direction, with Vaclav Hladky supposedly a target following his recent departure from Portman Road. There have been conflicting reports about Burnley’s interest, with Czech outlet iSport.cz stating the Clarets have offered the goalkeeper a two-year deal, but he rejected the chance to move to Turf Moor in favour of joining Czech side Jablonec. Hladky decided to leave Ipswich at the end of last month after being unable to agree to a new contract with the newly-promoted side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twisting my Mellon

Striker Michael Mellon is heading to Stockport County on loan, according to reliable journalist Alan Nixon. If completed, this would be a decent move for the 20-year-old, making the step up to League One with Dave Challinor’s newly-promoted side having impressed in the division below last season. Mellon scored 13 goals in 21 games in League Two for Morecambe last season before being recalled in January to link up with Burnley’s partner club Dundee, where he scored a further three times.