Burnley transfer news live on deadline day as Vincent Kompany looks to complete busy summer

Transfer Deadline Day has arrived.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:18 am
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:43 am

Clubs across the country will be looking to get any final deals across the line before 11pm tonight.

Follow Burnley’s activity throughout the day here:

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 09:54

Interest in Brownhill

Wolves are interested in signing the Burnley midfielder but are not set to pursue a move.

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 09:37

Kompany hasn’t ruled out any late deals

https://www.burnleyexpress.net/sport/football/burnley-boss-vincent-kompany-responds-to-links-to-swansea-striker-michael-obafemi-and-gives-update-ahead-of-transfer-deadline-day-3826361

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 09:14

Good morning

Hello,

Deadline Day is underway, as club’s look to complete some late business.

Throughout the day we will be providing any Burnley updates.

