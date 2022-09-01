Burnley transfer news live on deadline day as Vincent Kompany looks to complete busy summer
Transfer Deadline Day has arrived.
By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:18 am
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:43 am
Clubs across the country will be looking to get any final deals across the line before 11pm tonight.
Follow Burnley’s activity throughout the day here:
LIVE: Burnley Deadline Day
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 09:54
Interest in Brownhill
Wolves are interested in signing the Burnley midfielder but are not set to pursue a move.
Kompany hasn’t ruled out any late deals
Good morning
Hello,
Deadline Day is underway, as club’s look to complete some late business.
Throughout the day we will be providing any Burnley updates.
Page 1 of 1