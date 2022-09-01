Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social media viewers had to watch on to discover what the contestant in the video had in her box.

When revealed by Noel Edmonds, it was confirmed Beyer was the Clarets latest Deadline Day addition.

One person wrote: “If this admin isn’t the highest paid person in the world, there needs to be words.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another added: “You lot are elite at signing announcements.”

A third stated: “Unreal window from us, props to the board for backing Kompany.”

Watch the announcement here.