Burnley win at social media again as they announce Jordan Beyer using Deal or No Deal teaser
Burnley teased the signing of Jordan Beyer using a clip from the iconic TV show Deal or No Deal.
Social media viewers had to watch on to discover what the contestant in the video had in her box.
When revealed by Noel Edmonds, it was confirmed Beyer was the Clarets latest Deadline Day addition.
One person wrote: “If this admin isn’t the highest paid person in the world, there needs to be words.”
Most Popular
-
1
Transfer Deadline Day- Burnley FC: Here is everything we know so far
-
2
Burnley have second bid for Michael Obafemi rejected by Swansea as a new target emerges
-
3
Burnley fans praise the club's Sixth Sense announcement teaser
-
4
Burnley transfer news: Clarets ‘unwilling’ to meet £12m Swansea striker valuation, ‘Multiple’ Championship clubs in for Barnsley star
-
5
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany responds to links to Swansea striker Michael Obafemi and gives update ahead of transfer deadline day
Another added: “You lot are elite at signing announcements.”
A third stated: “Unreal window from us, props to the board for backing Kompany.”
Watch the announcement here.