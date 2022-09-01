News you can trust since 1877
Burnley win at social media again as they announce Jordan Beyer using Deal or No Deal teaser

Burnley teased the signing of Jordan Beyer using a clip from the iconic TV show Deal or No Deal.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:34 pm

Social media viewers had to watch on to discover what the contestant in the video had in her box.

When revealed by Noel Edmonds, it was confirmed Beyer was the Clarets latest Deadline Day addition.

One person wrote: “If this admin isn’t the highest paid person in the world, there needs to be words.”

Another added: “You lot are elite at signing announcements.”

A third stated: “Unreal window from us, props to the board for backing Kompany.”

Watch the announcement here.

Burnley have produced another creative teaser (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Burnley