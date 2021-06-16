Burnley transfer news: Clarets among contenders to sign powerhouse defender, Aston Villa ace linked with Serie A exit

The Clarets will be hoping some an improved campaign after the summer, following a fairly underwhelming 2020/21 and some extra quality in the starting XI could be what they need to shoot up the table next season.

Giving an insight into the club's plans for the transfer window, manager Sean Dyche recently revealed: “We're always open-minded - if we have to shuffle the pack, we would.

“We need quality, everyone knows that, we sometimes develop it here, and we have done, but we need to find the right blend.

“If we can recruit, can we find the right blend, can someone affect us immediately, push for a first team slot straight away and have that demand? Possibly players who could grow into that, where we've done well over a number of years, players who have to sit tight for a number of months, then come into the reckoning.

“Finding that balance all across different areas of the pitch and keeping our eyes and ears open, the little snippets you get in football.

“We're hopeful we'll have a little more stretch in the finances this summer though, we'll see.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

