Burnley rumours: Clarets enter 'advanced talks', Turf Moor stalwart pushes for summer exit

The Clarets will be gearing up for their sixth-consecutive season in the Premier League next term, and at no point has the Turf Moor boss been able to splash the cash extensively on new additions.

Whether that will still be the case this summer, with new owners in the boardroom, remains to be seen, but regardless of their level of spending it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some fresh faces come through the door.

Several names are being linked already, and Dyche himself has made it clear that he is willing to mix things up if needed.

Speaking recently, he said: "We're always open-minded - if we have to shuffle the pack, we would.

"We need quality, everyone knows that, we sometimes develop it here, and we have done, but we need to find the right blend.

"If we can recruit, can we find the right blend, can someone affect us immediately, push for a first team slot straight away and have that demand? Possibly players who could grow into that, where we've done well over a number of years, players who have to sit tight for a number of months, then come into the reckoning.

"Finding that balance all across different areas of the pitch and keeping our eyes and ears open, the little snippets you get in football.

"We're hopeful we'll have a little more stretch in the finances this summer though, we'll see."

