Burnley to appeal Matt Lowton red card

The right back was harshly dismissed by Paul Tierney after coming on as a substitute and catching Calum Chambers on the foot with his follow through after winning the ball.

VAR didn’t overule Tierney’s decision, but many onlookers felt the former Villa man was hard done to, with his momentum taking him into the home centre back, showing no malice.

Should Lowton’s ban be upheld, he will miss Sunday’s final game of the season at home to Newcastle United, where Burnley need to match or better Leeds’ result at Brentford to stay in the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Matthew Lowton of Burnley leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley at Villa Park on May 19, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

And he would also likely miss the first two games of next season on top.

Interim boss Mike Jackson confirmed: "We're thinking seriously about doing that, we're in the process of doing that now, we've looked at the footage back and we think we've got a strong case.