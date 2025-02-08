Burnley team news vs Southampton as Scott Parker makes 8 changes for FA Cup tie
CJ Egan-Riley, Bashir Humphreys and Hannibal are the three to keep their places from Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory against Oxford United.
Vaclav Hladky replaces James Trafford in goal, while Oliver Sonne, Joe Worrall and Lucas Pires come into what looks like a back three.
Jonjo Shelvey makes his first start in midfield alongside Hannibal, while Manuel Benson and Jeremy Sarmiento play off Ashley Barnes.
Nathan Redmond and Enock Agyei feature on the bench on their return from injury alongside January signings Jaydon Banel and Marcus Edwards.
Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho both miss out for the third game running with knocks, while Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.
As for the Saints, they make four changes from their weekend 2-1 win against Ipswich Town.
TEAMS
Saints: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bree, Bednarek, Manning, Welington, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Fernandes, Kamaldeen, Dibling
Subs: Ramsdale, Sugawara, Wood, Bella-Kotchap, Lallana, Smallbone, Gronbaek, Archer, Onuachu
Burnley: Hladky, Sonne, Worrall, Humphreys, Egan-Riley, Pires, Shelvey, Hannibal, Sarmiento, Benson, Barnes
Subs: Green, Esteve, Bauress, Cullen, Agyei, Banel, Redmond, Edwards, Flemming
Referee: Will Finnie