Burnley team news vs Preston North End as Josh Brownhill returns to the bench

Scott Parker has named an unchanged team for Burnley’s Lancashire derby against Preston North End.

The Clarets boss has unsurprisingly kept faith with the side that claimed a convincing 2-0 victory over Hull City in midweek.

There is a boost on the bench though, as Josh Brownhill returns from a four-game absence to take the place of Jaydon Banel.

Luca Koleosho remains absent alongside Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor. Oliver Sonne, Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond also miss out.

As for Preston, they make one change from their midweek win at Norwich City, with Brad Potts coming in for Duane Holmes.

TEAMS

Preston: Woodman, Porteous, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Meghoma, Ledson, Thordarson, Potts, Frokjaer, Osmajic

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Josh Brownhill of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on January 17, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Bauer, Pasiek, Brady, Greenwood, Keane, Evans, Riis

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Pires, Shelvey, Brownhill, Benson, Edwards, Sarmiento, Barnes

Referee: Andrew Kitchen