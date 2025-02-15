Burnley team news vs Preston North End as Josh Brownhill returns to the bench
The Clarets boss has unsurprisingly kept faith with the side that claimed a convincing 2-0 victory over Hull City in midweek.
There is a boost on the bench though, as Josh Brownhill returns from a four-game absence to take the place of Jaydon Banel.
Luca Koleosho remains absent alongside Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor. Oliver Sonne, Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond also miss out.
As for Preston, they make one change from their midweek win at Norwich City, with Brad Potts coming in for Duane Holmes.
TEAMS
Preston: Woodman, Porteous, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Meghoma, Ledson, Thordarson, Potts, Frokjaer, Osmajic
Subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Bauer, Pasiek, Brady, Greenwood, Keane, Evans, Riis
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Pires, Shelvey, Brownhill, Benson, Edwards, Sarmiento, Barnes
Referee: Andrew Kitchen
