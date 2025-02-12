Burnley team news vs Hull City as Scott Parker reverts back to Oxford United starting XI

Burnley have reverted back to the same side that beat Oxford United in their last league outing for tonight’s clash against Hull City.
Scott Parker’s much-changed side impressed in the FA Cup at the weekend as the Clarets overcame Premier League outfit Southampton 1-0 to set up a Lancashire derby with Preston North End in the fifth round.

Despite the encouraging display and result, Parker has opted to keep faith with the same starting XI that overcame Oxford United in league action last week.

It means Lyle Foster continues on the left wing, while Hannibal also stays in the side in the number 10 role.

That’s down to the continued absence of skipper Josh Brownhill, while Luca Koleosho also remains out.

Oliver Sonne drops out of the squad entirely as deadline day signing Jaydon Banel features on the bench for the first time alongside the likes of Manuel Benson, Marcus Edwards and Jeremy Sarmiento.

Nathan Redmond, who was handed a few minutes off the bench on his return from injury at the weekend, is not involved. Jordan Beyer and Aaron Ramsey also remain sidelined.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Oxford United FC at Turf Moor on February 04, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
As for Hull, they make four changes from the side that lost 2-1 at home to Stoke City in their last outing. Among the four to come in is debutant John Egan, who left Turf Moor to join the Tigers on transfer deadline day.

Lewie Coyle, Matt Crooks and Kyle Joseph also come into the side.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Pires, Shelvey, Banel, Benson, Edwards, Sarmiento, Barnes

Hull: Pandur, Coyle, McLoughlin, Egan, Matazo, Alzate, Jones, Crooks, Kamara, Gelhardt, Joseph

Subs: Lo-Tutala, Drameh, Slater, Jacob, Amrabat, Burstow, Puerta, Barry, Pedro

Referee: Sam Allison

