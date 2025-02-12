Burnley launch free ticket giveaway for 'critical' game against Hull City - here's how to enter
Chairman Alan Pace has purchased 150 pairs of tickets and will be giving them away to parents and children in a ballot.
Pace is keen to pack out Turf Moor as the Clarets face another key fixture in their bid to secure an instant return to the Premier League.
“In a league as relentless as the Championship, these games are critical for our season and as ever we’re calling on you, our fans, to be our 12th man,” Pace said.
“A rocking Turf Moor brimming with atmosphere can play a huge part in our success in the hunt for three points.
“I’m happy to offer 150 free pairs of tickets for parents and children to Wednesday night’s game against Hull City. It’s another important night in our season, and I want as many of you as possible to join us on the night. Remember, together we can all play our part!”
The ballot is now open and will close at 3pm on Wednesday, February 7. Kick-off for tonight’s game at Turf Moor is at 7.45pm.
Each adult will need to attend with at least one child in their group. There’s a maximum of three children per adult.
To enter the ballot for a free ticket, click here.
Burnley currently sit third in the Championship table, three points adrift of Sheffield United in second. The Blades are also in action tonight, taking on Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.