Burnley launch free ticket giveaway for 'critical' game against Hull City - here's how to enter

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 12th Feb 2025, 08:08 BST
Burnley have launched a free ticket giveaway for tonight’s Championship fixture against Hull City.
placeholder image
Read More
Scott Parker fires Hull City warning to his Burnley players following recent sho...

Chairman Alan Pace has purchased 150 pairs of tickets and will be giving them away to parents and children in a ballot.

Pace is keen to pack out Turf Moor as the Clarets face another key fixture in their bid to secure an instant return to the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In a league as relentless as the Championship, these games are critical for our season and as ever we’re calling on you, our fans, to be our 12th man,” Pace said.

“A rocking Turf Moor brimming with atmosphere can play a huge part in our success in the hunt for three points.

“I’m happy to offer 150 free pairs of tickets for parents and children to Wednesday night’s game against Hull City. It’s another important night in our season, and I want as many of you as possible to join us on the night. Remember, together we can all play our part!”

The ballot is now open and will close at 3pm on Wednesday, February 7. Kick-off for tonight’s game at Turf Moor is at 7.45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burnley chairman Alan Pace is keen to pack out Turf Moor tonight for the game against Hull City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Burnley chairman Alan Pace is keen to pack out Turf Moor tonight for the game against Hull City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Each adult will need to attend with at least one child in their group. There’s a maximum of three children per adult.

To enter the ballot for a free ticket, click here.

Burnley currently sit third in the Championship table, three points adrift of Sheffield United in second. The Blades are also in action tonight, taking on Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

Related topics:BurnleyHull CityTurf MoorPremier LeagueSheffield UnitedMiddlesbroughBramall Lane
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice