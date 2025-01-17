Burnley team news for crunch Sunderland clash as Mike Tresor misses out despite Reading return

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 17th Jan 2025, 19:05 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 19:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mike Tresor has been left out of Burnley’s squad for their crunch promotion showdown with Sunderland despite making his long-awaited return to action.
Read More
Scott Parker delivers 'young' and 'dynamic' Sunderland verdict ahead of Burnley’...

The winger played his first minutes of the season last week as an 87th-minute substitute during Burnley’s FA Cup win against Reading.

Tresor ended up playing a major impact as Scott Parker’s side edged their way past their League One opponents after extra-time, setting up Zian Flemming’s first goal before playing a leading role in the forward’s second.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many had debated whether Tresor would be involved in Burnley’s squad for their return to league action, but the 25-year-old doesn’t even feature among the substitutes.

Parker otherwise makes just one change from their last league outing, the 1-0 derby win against Blackburn Rovers. Lyle Foster is rewarded for his impressive showing in the FA Cup on the left wing as he replaces Jeremy Sarmiento, who drops down to the bench.

Oliver Sonne is named among the substitutes for his first league involvement following his January move from Danish side Silkeborg.

Hannibal serves the third and final match of his three-game ban, while Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burnley's Belgian midfielder #31 Mike Tresor controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on December 26, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)Burnley's Belgian midfielder #31 Mike Tresor controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on December 26, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Burnley's Belgian midfielder #31 Mike Tresor controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on December 26, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Sunderland, meanwhile, hand a debut to their star signing Enzo Le Fee, who has just arrived from Italian giants AS Roma. It was only six months ago that Roma paid £20m to buy the midfielder from Rennes.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Anthony, Foster, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Pires, Sonne, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Barnes, Rodriguez

Sunderland: Patterson, Cirkin, Neil, Mepham, O’Nien, Hume, Le Fee, Bellingham, Roberts, Rigg, Isidor

Subs: Moore, Ballard, Mayenda, Abdul Samed, Aouchiche, Aleksic, Hjelde, Ogunsuyi, Jones

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Related topics:SunderlandBurnleyReading

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice