Burnley team news for crunch Sunderland clash as Mike Tresor misses out despite Reading return
The winger played his first minutes of the season last week as an 87th-minute substitute during Burnley’s FA Cup win against Reading.
Tresor ended up playing a major impact as Scott Parker’s side edged their way past their League One opponents after extra-time, setting up Zian Flemming’s first goal before playing a leading role in the forward’s second.
Many had debated whether Tresor would be involved in Burnley’s squad for their return to league action, but the 25-year-old doesn’t even feature among the substitutes.
Parker otherwise makes just one change from their last league outing, the 1-0 derby win against Blackburn Rovers. Lyle Foster is rewarded for his impressive showing in the FA Cup on the left wing as he replaces Jeremy Sarmiento, who drops down to the bench.
Oliver Sonne is named among the substitutes for his first league involvement following his January move from Danish side Silkeborg.
Hannibal serves the third and final match of his three-game ban, while Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.
Sunderland, meanwhile, hand a debut to their star signing Enzo Le Fee, who has just arrived from Italian giants AS Roma. It was only six months ago that Roma paid £20m to buy the midfielder from Rennes.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Anthony, Foster, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Pires, Sonne, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Barnes, Rodriguez
Sunderland: Patterson, Cirkin, Neil, Mepham, O’Nien, Hume, Le Fee, Bellingham, Roberts, Rigg, Isidor
Subs: Moore, Ballard, Mayenda, Abdul Samed, Aouchiche, Aleksic, Hjelde, Ogunsuyi, Jones
Referee: Anthony Backhouse
