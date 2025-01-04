Burnley team news for Blackburn Rovers derby as returning Ashley Barnes named on the bench
Hannibal serves the first of his three-match suspension following his straight red card during the New Year’s Day stalemate against Stoke City.
Zian Flemming takes his place in the side, with Jeremy Sarmiento moving over to the left wing, while Bashir Humphreys and Josh Laurent return for Lucas Pires and Jay Rodriguez.
Returning Ashley Barnes is named on the bench alongside youngster Tommy McDermott, with Andreas Hountondji missing out.
January recruit Oliver Sonne is also absent, serving a suspension carried over from the Danish Superliga.
Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain unavailable.
As for Rovers, they make three changes from their 1-1 draw at Leeds United on New Year’s Day, as Amario Cozier-Duberry, Todd Cantwell and Makhtar Gueye all return to the starting XI.
TEAMS
Rovers: Pears, Brittain, Hyam, Batth, Beck, Tronstad, Baker, Cozier-Duberry, Cantwell, Dolan, Gueye
Subs: Toth, McFadzean, Litherland, Buckley, Rankin-Costello, O’Grady-Macken, Hedges, Weimann, Leonard
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Anthony, Sarmiento, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Pires, McDermott, Koleosho, Barnes, Foster, Rodriguez
Referee: Andrew Kitchen
