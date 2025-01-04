Burnley team news for Blackburn Rovers derby as returning Ashley Barnes named on the bench

Scott Parker has reverted back to the side that started against Middlesbrough – the suspended Hannibal aside – for today’s East Lancashire derby.
Hannibal serves the first of his three-match suspension following his straight red card during the New Year’s Day stalemate against Stoke City.

Zian Flemming takes his place in the side, with Jeremy Sarmiento moving over to the left wing, while Bashir Humphreys and Josh Laurent return for Lucas Pires and Jay Rodriguez.

Returning Ashley Barnes is named on the bench alongside youngster Tommy McDermott, with Andreas Hountondji missing out.

January recruit Oliver Sonne is also absent, serving a suspension carried over from the Danish Superliga.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain unavailable.

As for Rovers, they make three changes from their 1-1 draw at Leeds United on New Year’s Day, as Amario Cozier-Duberry, Todd Cantwell and Makhtar Gueye all return to the starting XI.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Josh Laurent of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Burnley FC at Hillsborough on October 19, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Josh Laurent of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Burnley FC at Hillsborough on October 19, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
TEAMS

Rovers: Pears, Brittain, Hyam, Batth, Beck, Tronstad, Baker, Cozier-Duberry, Cantwell, Dolan, Gueye

Subs: Toth, McFadzean, Litherland, Buckley, Rankin-Costello, O’Grady-Macken, Hedges, Weimann, Leonard

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Anthony, Sarmiento, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Pires, McDermott, Koleosho, Barnes, Foster, Rodriguez

Referee: Andrew Kitchen

