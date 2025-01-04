Scott Parker on Burnley’s capture of Oliver Sonne and what it means for Shurandy Sambo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The lesser-spotted Shurandy Sambo is likely to leave Burnley this month to get some game time after the arrival of Oliver Sonne.

The Clarets bolstered their options at right-back by bringing in Sonne from Danish side Silkeborg for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old will now provide competition for Connor Roberts, who has been a mainstay on that side of the back four under Scott Parker so far this season.

When asked why the Clarets were so keen to bring in Sonne, Parker explained: “He’s someone the club have been tracking for a while. We’ve brought him in to obviously compete for a position where we were a little bit light in.

“He’s got big quality and potential as well, so he’s still at an early stage of his development and his game and we hope we can bring his game on.

“But he’s an attacking full-back, physically he’s very good and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“From the last three or four days since he’s been around, he seems like a really good boy and from watching him from afar, he’s someone I’m really looking forward to working with.”

While the capture of Sonne is potentially with one eye on the future, Parker sees no reason why Sonne can’t have an impact right away.

“When you sign a player from abroad that’s never been in the division there’s always elements of how he fits up to that,” Parker said.

“But we see a player here that can add to us instantly, bring quality and affect us as a team.”

Burnley do have another right-back on their books in Shurandy Sambo, but he’s not featured since August.

A summer signing from PSV Eindhoven, the 23-year-old has only seen 118 minutes of action following his free transfer move to Turf Moor.

After Sonne’s arrival, Sambo is now likely to depart East Lancashire this month in order to get some playing time, most likely on loan.

“I think there’s a possibility Shu can maybe go and get some minutes to get some football in and hopefully come back. We will have to see,” Parker said.

“There are still four weeks to go and touch wood we don’t have injuries, but there’s a possibility.”