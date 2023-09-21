Burnley team news ahead of Man Utd test as Vincent Kompany calls on squad to step into shoes of suspended striker
The striker will now miss the next three fixtures after being shown a straight red for violent conduct during Monday night’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.
Jay Rodriguez could now get his chance to start, although Zeki Amdouni could well be pushed into a number 10 role.
Providing an update on Burnley’s team news ahead of Saturday’s 8pm kick-off, Kompany said: “Other than Lyle being suspended, and we will have to manage that situation, but everyone is healthy and is ready to have a go on Saturday.
“We’ve built a decent squad. There are a few players I would have liked to have seen anyway, so it’s for somebody else now to step into those shoes and give it its own flavour. Hopefully it’s something that pays off on the day.”
When asked if Foster’s absence will provide an opportunity for somebody else to stake a claim, Kompany added: “It has to. I’ve been in many dressing rooms before, everybody feels sorry for you but there’s always somebody rubbing their hands, someone getting ready and thinking ‘that could be my chance’.
“Now his role is to support the team and I’m sure we’ll get him back at his best level as well.”
Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) all remain sidelined.
Meanwhile the likes of Dara O’Shea, Vitinho, Jack Cork, Han-Noah Massengo, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Nathan Redmond will hope to be involved after being left out at the City Ground.