Burnley team news ahead of Man Utd test as Vincent Kompany calls on squad to step into shoes of suspended striker

Vincent Kompany has tasked members of his Burnley squad to step-up in the absence of Lyle Foster for Saturday’s game against Manchester United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The striker will now miss the next three fixtures after being shown a straight red for violent conduct during Monday night’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Jay Rodriguez could now get his chance to start, although Zeki Amdouni could well be pushed into a number 10 role.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing an update on Burnley’s team news ahead of Saturday’s 8pm kick-off, Kompany said: “Other than Lyle being suspended, and we will have to manage that situation, but everyone is healthy and is ready to have a go on Saturday.

“We’ve built a decent squad. There are a few players I would have liked to have seen anyway, so it’s for somebody else now to step into those shoes and give it its own flavour. Hopefully it’s something that pays off on the day.”

When asked if Foster’s absence will provide an opportunity for somebody else to stake a claim, Kompany added: “It has to. I’ve been in many dressing rooms before, everybody feels sorry for you but there’s always somebody rubbing their hands, someone getting ready and thinking ‘that could be my chance’.

“Now his role is to support the team and I’m sure we’ll get him back at his best level as well.”

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Lyle Foster of Burnley reacts as Referee Robert Jones (not pictured) goes to check the VAR monitor before showing a red card to Lyle Foster during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) all remain sidelined.