News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst assesses Manchester United loan spell ahead of FA Cup final

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst is out to end a frustrating loan spell at Manchester United on a positive note.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 17:53 BST- 2 min read
Read More
Burnley's Darko Churlinov hospitalised in Belgrade according to Macedonia manage...

The 30-year-old was recalled early from Besiktas to make the temporary move to Old Trafford in January.

Since then, the Netherlands international has scored only twice in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Weghorst will be desperate to feature in United’s final game of the season on Saturday, their FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

While Weghorst has enjoyed every minute of his time with the Red Devils, the forward admits it’s not gone as well as he would have hoped.

“I'm still really, really proud and thankful that I'm playing for this amazing club – big club – the most beautiful club in England. For me, it’s been a great experience so far,” he told MUTV.

“The final is coming now, so I’m definitely hungry to make the ending of the season amazing. I’ve enjoyed it from the first minute since I’ve been here.

Weghorst has already featured for United in the final of the Carabao CupWeghorst has already featured for United in the final of the Carabao Cup
Weghorst has already featured for United in the final of the Carabao Cup
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I've really tried to give my all in every match I've played, in every minute I've had. It doesn’t matter which position it is, I always give my best.

“Of course, for me as a striker, only two goals is not enough. It’s not good. That's just the only thing for me that's disappointing, because I know I'm capable to do it.

"I scored a lot in the past, but all the other parts of the football contribution - in helping with the team pressure and work ethic, link-up play - I think I’ve developed myself there again and I could help the team and be important for them. Let's keep the goal for Saturday; let's do it that way.

"Let’s believe in it and let’s make it a really positive week and fully believe that Saturday is going to be our day and maybe also going to be my day. Hopefully we can create a nice memory again."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been recently reported that Erik Ten Hag will opt against signing Weghorst on a permanent deal this summer.

It that proves to be the case, the forward will return to Burnley, who he joined in January of last year.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedBurnleyManchester CityOld TraffordNetherlandsEngland