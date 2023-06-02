Burnley striker Wout Weghorst assesses Manchester United loan spell ahead of FA Cup final

The 30-year-old was recalled early from Besiktas to make the temporary move to Old Trafford in January.

Since then, the Netherlands international has scored only twice in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Nevertheless, Weghorst will be desperate to feature in United’s final game of the season on Saturday, their FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

While Weghorst has enjoyed every minute of his time with the Red Devils, the forward admits it’s not gone as well as he would have hoped.

“I'm still really, really proud and thankful that I'm playing for this amazing club – big club – the most beautiful club in England. For me, it’s been a great experience so far,” he told MUTV.

“The final is coming now, so I’m definitely hungry to make the ending of the season amazing. I’ve enjoyed it from the first minute since I’ve been here.

Weghorst has already featured for United in the final of the Carabao Cup

"I've really tried to give my all in every match I've played, in every minute I've had. It doesn’t matter which position it is, I always give my best.

“Of course, for me as a striker, only two goals is not enough. It’s not good. That's just the only thing for me that's disappointing, because I know I'm capable to do it.

"I scored a lot in the past, but all the other parts of the football contribution - in helping with the team pressure and work ethic, link-up play - I think I’ve developed myself there again and I could help the team and be important for them. Let's keep the goal for Saturday; let's do it that way.

"Let’s believe in it and let’s make it a really positive week and fully believe that Saturday is going to be our day and maybe also going to be my day. Hopefully we can create a nice memory again."

It has been recently reported that Erik Ten Hag will opt against signing Weghorst on a permanent deal this summer.