The 30-year-old Dutchman, who made a £12m move to Turf Moor from Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg almost 12 months ago, has joined the Red Devils on loan until the end of the season.

The former AZ Alkmaar goal-scorer — who was at the heart of one of the stand-out moments of the World Cup when scoring a quarter-final brace against Argentina — was granted his dream move after Besiktas agreed to terminate his contract with them.

A statement from the Istanbul-based club read: “The temporary transfer agreement with our professional football player Wout Weghorst and his club has been terminated by mutual agreement with the player and his club.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Wout Weghorst of Burnley looks dejected following defeat and relegation to the Sky Bet Championship following the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“Due to the early termination of the contract by the Burnley FC club, a termination fee of EUR 2,825,000 [£2.5m] will be paid to our Company.”

Weghorst, who is closing in on 150 career goals, netted eight times in 16 Super Lig appearances for the ‘Black Eagles’, before United’s interest came to light.

After days of toing and froing the transfer has finally been confirmed, though the Clarets forward, who scored twice in 20 appearances in the Premier League last season, isn’t eligible to feature in the Manchester derby.

Weghorst, however, could make his debut for Erik ten Hag’s side on Wednesday, when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, and could figure in the club’s Europa League double-header against Spanish giants Barcelona next month.

