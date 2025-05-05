Burnley star features in final Championship team of the week alongside Coventry City, Leeds United and QPR men - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 5th May 2025, 11:00 BST
The regular 2024/25 Championship season drew to a close over the weekend with a dramatic set of final day results.

Burnley missed out on the league title despite finishing the campaign on 100 points thanks to their 3-1 win over Millwall.

Instead, the trophy went to Elland Road as Leeds United snatched a late winner at relegated Plymouth Argyle.

Elsewhere in the division, Bristol City and Coventry City confirmed their places in the play-offs, while Luton Town joined Plymouth and Cardiff City in dropping down to League One.

Following this weekend’s final round of fixtures, a Championship team of the week has been compiled – and it features a Burnley man.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship over the latest match day.

Here’s the team in full:

Wilson kept a clean sheet as Coventry ensured a spot in the play-offs with a 2-0 final day victory over Middlesbrough.

1. Ben Wilson (Coventry City) - 8.1

Wilson kept a clean sheet as Coventry ensured a spot in the play-offs with a 2-0 final day victory over Middlesbrough. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
The former Claret was among the best performers as the Hoops finished their season with a 1-0 victory against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

2. Jimmy Dunne (QPR) - 8.6

The former Claret was among the best performers as the Hoops finished their season with a 1-0 victory against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
The centre-back was at his best as the Hoops kept an impressive clean sheet during their 1-0 away win at Sunderland.

3. Ronnie Edwards (QPR) - 8.3

The centre-back was at his best as the Hoops kept an impressive clean sheet during their 1-0 away win at Sunderland. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
A second former Claret features in the final XI of the season after keeping a clean sheet during Coventry's vital 2-0 win against Middlesbrough.

4. Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) - 8.0

A second former Claret features in the final XI of the season after keeping a clean sheet during Coventry's vital 2-0 win against Middlesbrough. Photo: Matthew Lewis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Coventry CityBurnleyQPRLeeds UnitedBristol CityElland RoadMillwallLuton Town
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice