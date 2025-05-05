Burnley missed out on the league title despite finishing the campaign on 100 points thanks to their 3-1 win over Millwall.
Instead, the trophy went to Elland Road as Leeds United snatched a late winner at relegated Plymouth Argyle.
Elsewhere in the division, Bristol City and Coventry City confirmed their places in the play-offs, while Luton Town joined Plymouth and Cardiff City in dropping down to League One.
Following this weekend’s final round of fixtures, a Championship team of the week has been compiled – and it features a Burnley man.
The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship over the latest match day.
Here’s the team in full:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.