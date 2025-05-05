Instead, the trophy went to Elland Road as Leeds United snatched a late winner at relegated Plymouth Argyle.

Elsewhere in the division, Bristol City and Coventry City confirmed their places in the play-offs, while Luton Town joined Plymouth and Cardiff City in dropping down to League One.

Following this weekend’s final round of fixtures, a Championship team of the week has been compiled – and it features a Burnley man.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship over the latest match day.

Here’s the team in full:

1 . Ben Wilson (Coventry City) - 8.1 Wilson kept a clean sheet as Coventry ensured a spot in the play-offs with a 2-0 final day victory over Middlesbrough. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

2 . Jimmy Dunne (QPR) - 8.6 The former Claret was among the best performers as the Hoops finished their season with a 1-0 victory against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3 . Ronnie Edwards (QPR) - 8.3 The centre-back was at his best as the Hoops kept an impressive clean sheet during their 1-0 away win at Sunderland. Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales