Burnley star features in Championship team of the week alongside Leeds United, Portsmouth and Sunderland men - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 09:20 GMT
Burnley kept up the pressure on the Championship’s top two at the weekend with a deserved 2-1 win against Watford.

Goals from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill were enough to extend the Clarets’ unbeaten run to nine games ahead of their huge Boxing Day encounter against league leaders Sheffield United.

Watford, who were distinctly second best throughout, ensured a nervy finished when they pulled a goal back late on, but Scott Parker’s men held on for the three points.

Elsewhere at the top end of the division, top two Sheffield United and Leeds United were both victorious, while Sunderland came from behind again to beat Norwich City.

Play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough, meanwhile, both dropped points.

Following the weekend’s action, The Football League Paper has collated its Team of the Week, featuring the best performers – here’s the team in full:

The stopper saved a penalty and made a string of fine saves as 10-man Wednesday beat Stoke City 2-0.

1. James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday)

The stopper saved a penalty and made a string of fine saves as 10-man Wednesday beat Stoke City 2-0. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
The full-back was on the scoresheet as Daniel Farke's men thrashed Oxford United 4-0 at home.

2. Jayden Bogle (Leeds United)

The full-back was on the scoresheet as Daniel Farke's men thrashed Oxford United 4-0 at home. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
The centre-back was among the best performers as the Hatters came from behind to snatch a much-needed 2-1 win against Derby County.

3. Tom Holmes (Luton Town)

The centre-back was among the best performers as the Hatters came from behind to snatch a much-needed 2-1 win against Derby County. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
The Republic of Ireland international scored Sunderland's equaliser as the Black Cats came from behind again to beat Norwich City 2-1.

4. Dan Ballard (Sunderland)

The Republic of Ireland international scored Sunderland's equaliser as the Black Cats came from behind again to beat Norwich City 2-1. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyPortsmouthLeeds UnitedSunderlandWatford
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice