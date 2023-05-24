Burnley & Southampton star needs your vote to win Championship player of the season award

The Southampton loanee enjoyed a superb campaign for Vincent Kompany’s men, scoring 19 goals and producing five assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old played a leading role as the Clarets returned to the Premier League at the first attempt in emphatic style, ending the season on 101 points.

Tella, who was also named in the EFL’s Championship team of the season last month, has been named on a six-man shortlist.

Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres and Carlton Morris, of Luton Town, who do battle in the Championship play-off final on Saturday, have also been nominated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom, Sheffield United star Illiman Ndiaye and Amad Diallo, a Manchester United man who has spent the season on loan with Sunderland, also make up the shortlist.

The winner will be decided by a public vote which will close on Sunday, May 28 at 11.59pm.

Tella starred as Vincent Kompany's men romped to the Championship title

To have your say, click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley fans will be hoping to see Tella back at Turf Moor next season following his impressive season playing under Kompany.

However, a lot may rest on what happens with his parent club Southampton, who are on the lookout for a new boss – with Swansea City chief Russell Martin strongly linked.

The Saints, who finish their Premier League campaign this weekend with a home game against Liverpool, will line up in the second tier next season after finishing bottom.