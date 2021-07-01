Burnley sign Manchester United midfielder for Under 23s

Mark Helm

Helm, who spent 12 years at Old Trafford, has signed a two-year deal at Turf Moor, with the option of a further 12 months.

And on the back of Dwight McNeil, who left United at 14 to join the Clarets, where he has become a Premier League regular and England Under 21 international, Helm hopes to follow a similar path: “He’s a role model, if you like.

“He shows that the pathway there is possible and hopefully I can do the same as him.

“It was a great experience to be at United and I’m looking forward to a new challenge here.

“Burnley is a Premier League club and hopefully I can make my mark here in the seasons to come.

“It’s a chance to show what you’re made of and I’m really looking forward to it.