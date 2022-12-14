Burnley share footage of Johann Gudmundsson's free kick practice prior to his goal against QPR

The club posted a video of Johann Gudmundsson scoring a free-kick in training, alongside the one he bagged in the 3-0 victory at Loftus Road.

In his press conference after the game, Vincent Kompany discussed the practice that went into the final product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The direct free kick is something we have in the team, and for some reason we haven’t scored as many as I thought we would.

"We’ve got a few guys who can score them from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Johann (Gudmundsson) scored an unbelievable one in training, and I saw him looking for the drone to see if it had been filmed, so I showed it in the meeting for a bit of a laugh."

Watch the clip on Burnley’s social media here.

Advertisement Hide Ad