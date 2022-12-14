News you can trust since 1877
Burnley share footage of Johann Gudmundsson's free kick practice prior to his goal against QPR

Burnley have shared footage showing the preparation that went into their opening goal against QPR on Sunday afternoon.

By Amos Wynn
The club posted a video of Johann Gudmundsson scoring a free-kick in training, alongside the one he bagged in the 3-0 victory at Loftus Road.

In his press conference after the game, Vincent Kompany discussed the practice that went into the final product.

He said: "The direct free kick is something we have in the team, and for some reason we haven’t scored as many as I thought we would.

"We’ve got a few guys who can score them from there.

"Johann (Gudmundsson) scored an unbelievable one in training, and I saw him looking for the drone to see if it had been filmed, so I showed it in the meeting for a bit of a laugh."

Johann Gudmundsson celebrates his goal (Credit: Rob Newell/CameraSport)
