Burnley FC: Vincent Kompany discusses the Clarets' goals in the 3-0 victory over QPR
Vincent Kompany was pleased with the quality of Burnley’s goals in their 3-0 victory over QPR at Loftus Road.
Johann Gudmundsson opened the scoring with a fantastic free kick, before Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella both finished from tight angles either side of the break.
Kompany states he was impressed by all of the goals.
He said: "The direct free kick is something we have in the team, and for some reason we haven’t scored as many as I thought we would.
"We’ve got a few guys who can score them from there.
"Johann (Gudmundsson) scored an unbelievable one in training, and I saw him looking for the drone to see if it had been filmed, so I showed it in the meeting for a bit of a laugh.
"Then, I thought Ian’s (Maatsen) and Nathan’s finishes were difficult ones.
"Anyone who has played the game will know that on a little bit of a greasy pitch you lose some of your balance.
"I thought they calmed themselves down and kept it low enough to score really good goals.
"With Nathan’s pace any bouncing balls are quite hard to defend, because you don’t know if you need to clear it or control it.
"He made really good use of that little bit of hesitation, we did really well to create those spaces.
"The finish for me was more impressive, and there are not many players who would’ve put that one in.
"If I was playing against him then it would’ve got physical much earlier than that, because if I’m chasing I’ve done something wrong.”
Kompany was also happy with the way his side defended during the game.
"The backline did really well to battle in the moments where they needed to,” he added.
"We have been quite secure in our midfield, recovering second balls and being on top of those.
"We were just getting stretched a little bit, and as much as our team tries to do it for 90 minutes, sometimes you’ve got to settle it a little bit.
"What I liked is, we were then dangerous on the counter as well and that’s something that is important.”