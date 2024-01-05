Burnley predicted team vs Tottenham as defender tipped to come out from the cold - gallery
Burnley head to North London tonight for their all-Premier League FA Cup third round tie against Tottenham.
The Clarets will have to get by without defender Jordan Beyer, who is missing after picking up an injury during last week’s 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa.
Sander Berge, meanwhile, serves his one-match ban after being dismissed for two yellows against Unai Emery’s men.
While securing their top flight status remains Burnley’s priority, they’re not in action again until Monday, January 15, when they host Luton Town at Turf Moor.
With that in mind, here’s how we predict the Clarets to line up tonight:
