Burnley head to North London tonight for their all-Premier League FA Cup third round tie against Tottenham.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 5th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

The Clarets will have to get by without defender Jordan Beyer, who is missing after picking up an injury during last week’s 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Sander Berge, meanwhile, serves his one-match ban after being dismissed for two yellows against Unai Emery’s men.

While securing their top flight status remains Burnley’s priority, they’re not in action again until Monday, January 15, when they host Luton Town at Turf Moor.

Kompany has also suggested he’s unlikely to make drastic changes to his side.

With that in mind, here’s how we predict the Clarets to line up tonight:

Kompany could look to hand Arijanet Muric a chance, but he also suggested the changes will be kept to a minimum.

1. GK - James Trafford

Kompany could look to hand Arijanet Muric a chance, but he also suggested the changes will be kept to a minimum. Photo: Richard Heathcote

The Brazilian was a little vulnerable defensively against Villa, especially during the first-half, but generally he's done well in recent weeks and continues to keep Connor Roberts out of the team.

2. RB - Vitinho

The Brazilian was a little vulnerable defensively against Villa, especially during the first-half, but generally he's done well in recent weeks and continues to keep Connor Roberts out of the team. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

The summer signing has really stepped it up in recent weeks and has been one of Burnley's most consistent performers.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

The summer signing has really stepped it up in recent weeks and has been one of Burnley's most consistent performers. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Hardly played in recent weeks, but with Jordan Beyer out and Hjalmar Ekdal still making his way back from injury, this could be his chance. Hannes Delcroix is also an option.

4. CB - Ameen Al-Dakhil

Hardly played in recent weeks, but with Jordan Beyer out and Hjalmar Ekdal still making his way back from injury, this could be his chance. Hannes Delcroix is also an option. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

