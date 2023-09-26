Burnley predicted team vs Salford City as Vincent Kompany prepares to make changes for cup clash - gallery
Burnley enjoy a brief respite from the Premier League when they take on League Two side Salford City in the second round of the Carabao Cup tonight.
Vincent Kompany has vowed to use this opportunity to use his full squad, just as he did in the last round when he made 10 changes for the 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up...
