Burnley predicted team vs Salford City as Vincent Kompany prepares to make changes for cup clash - gallery

Burnley enjoy a brief respite from the Premier League when they take on League Two side Salford City in the second round of the Carabao Cup tonight.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Vincent Kompany has vowed to use this opportunity to use his full squad, just as he did in the last round when he made 10 changes for the 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up...

Muric should deputise for James Trafford, just as he did in the last round against Forest.

1. GK - Arijanet Muric

Muric should deputise for James Trafford, just as he did in the last round against Forest.

Hasn't been in the squad in recent league games, so this provides an invaluable opportunity to get some minutes.

2. RB - Vitinho

Hasn't been in the squad in recent league games, so this provides an invaluable opportunity to get some minutes.

The defender has dropped out of the squad in recent weeks, so this provides a good chance to stake a claim, assuming he's fit and available.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

The defender has dropped out of the squad in recent weeks, so this provides a good chance to stake a claim, assuming he's fit and available.

With Hjalmar Ekdal still sidelined with a knee issue, Kompany may have to stick with either Al-Dakhil or Jordan Beyer.

4. CB - Ameen Al-Dakhil

With Hjalmar Ekdal still sidelined with a knee issue, Kompany may have to stick with either Al-Dakhil or Jordan Beyer.

