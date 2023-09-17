Burnley will be hoping to pick up their first points of the season when they take on Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Vincent Kompany’s men return to action after the two-week international break having lost their opening three league games of the campaign.

The Clarets will be boosted by the return of Vitinho and Aaron Ramsey from injury, while Anass Zaroury is also available having served his three-match ban.

Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal remains sidelined with a knee injury while both Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) are still out.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at the City Ground...

GK - James Trafford Arijanet Muric did well at the City Ground in the cup but Trafford has been Burnley's number one choice in the league.

RB - Connor Roberts Could well start the game at right-back while switching to left-back later on, as has been the case in recent outings.

CB - Dara O'Shea Will be looking to tighten things up defensively after a leaky few games at the back for Kompany's side.