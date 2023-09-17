News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted team vs Nottingham Forest as trio back available for selection - gallery

Burnley will be hoping to pick up their first points of the season when they take on Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 17th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men return to action after the two-week international break having lost their opening three league games of the campaign.

The Clarets will be boosted by the return of Vitinho and Aaron Ramsey from injury, while Anass Zaroury is also available having served his three-match ban.

Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal remains sidelined with a knee injury while both Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) are still out.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at the City Ground...

Arijanet Muric did well at the City Ground in the cup but Trafford has been Burnley's number one choice in the league.

1. GK - James Trafford

Could well start the game at right-back while switching to left-back later on, as has been the case in recent outings.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

Will be looking to tighten things up defensively after a leaky few games at the back for Kompany's side.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

Looked a little rusty on his earlier-than-anticipated return against Spurs, but the two-week break should have done him good.

4. CB - Jordan Beyer

