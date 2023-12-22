Burnley predicted team vs Fulham as Vincent Kompany faces Lyle Foster dilemma - gallery
Burnley make the trip to the capital to face Fulham on Saturday as they kick off their busy festive schedule.
Vincent Kompany will have Charlie Taylor back available after the left-back served his one-match ban during last week’s defeat to Everton.
Burnley are also hopeful of having two of Jack Cork, Aaron Ramsey and Johann Gudmundsson back available, although Luca Koleosho remains a long-term absentee.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at Craven Cottage...
