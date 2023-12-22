News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted team vs Fulham as Vincent Kompany faces Lyle Foster dilemma - gallery

Burnley make the trip to the capital to face Fulham on Saturday as they kick off their busy festive schedule.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany will have Charlie Taylor back available after the left-back served his one-match ban during last week’s defeat to Everton.

Burnley are also hopeful of having two of Jack Cork, Aaron Ramsey and Johann Gudmundsson back available, although Luca Koleosho remains a long-term absentee.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at Craven Cottage...

Trafford will be keen to issue a response after getting caught under a cross for Everton's opener last week.

1. GK - James Trafford

Trafford will be keen to issue a response after getting caught under a cross for Everton's opener last week.

The Brazilian continues to keep Connor Roberts out of Burnley's starting XI.

2. RB - Vitinho

The Brazilian continues to keep Connor Roberts out of Burnley's starting XI.

The Irishman has been a virtual ever-present for Burnley this season, keeping Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal out of the side.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

The Irishman has been a virtual ever-present for Burnley this season, keeping Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal out of the side.

Beyer is one of the first names on the team sheet when fit and available.

4. CB - Jordan Beyer

Beyer is one of the first names on the team sheet when fit and available.

