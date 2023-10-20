Burnley return to action on Saturday when they make the trip to the capital to take on Brentford.

Vincent Kompany has revealed the Clarets could have some players back from injury for the game following the two-week international break.

Jordan Beyer and Hjalmar Ekdal, meanwhile, are likely to remain sidelined, with Ameen Al-Dakhil is a doubt – leaving Kompany with a potential shortage of centre-backs.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up at the Gtech Community Stadium...

1 . GK - James Trafford Vincent Kompany has clearly put his faith in the youngster, who has made the step-up from League One. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman should come straight back into the side after Vitinho was preferred for the Chelsea game. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3 . CB - Dara O'Shea The Irishman is one of very few fit centre-backs at this moment in time. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4 . CB - Ameen Al-Dakhil According to Vincent Kompany, the defender has made good progress since being forced to withdraw from the Belgium squad. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales