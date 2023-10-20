News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted team vs Brentford with question marks over centre-back availability - gallery

Burnley return to action on Saturday when they make the trip to the capital to take on Brentford.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST

Vincent Kompany has revealed the Clarets could have some players back from injury for the game following the two-week international break.

Jordan Beyer and Hjalmar Ekdal, meanwhile, are likely to remain sidelined, with Ameen Al-Dakhil is a doubt – leaving Kompany with a potential shortage of centre-backs.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up at the Gtech Community Stadium...

Vincent Kompany has clearly put his faith in the youngster, who has made the step-up from League One.

1. GK - James Trafford

Vincent Kompany has clearly put his faith in the youngster, who has made the step-up from League One.

The Welshman should come straight back into the side after Vitinho was preferred for the Chelsea game.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The Welshman should come straight back into the side after Vitinho was preferred for the Chelsea game.

The Irishman is one of very few fit centre-backs at this moment in time.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

The Irishman is one of very few fit centre-backs at this moment in time.

According to Vincent Kompany, the defender has made good progress since being forced to withdraw from the Belgium squad.

4. CB - Ameen Al-Dakhil

According to Vincent Kompany, the defender has made good progress since being forced to withdraw from the Belgium squad.

