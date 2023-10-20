Burnley predicted team vs Brentford with question marks over centre-back availability - gallery
Burnley return to action on Saturday when they make the trip to the capital to take on Brentford.
Vincent Kompany has revealed the Clarets could have some players back from injury for the game following the two-week international break.
Jordan Beyer and Hjalmar Ekdal, meanwhile, are likely to remain sidelined, with Ameen Al-Dakhil is a doubt – leaving Kompany with a potential shortage of centre-backs.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up at the Gtech Community Stadium...
