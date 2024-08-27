In normal circumstances the Clarets would probably make wholesale changes for their second round tie, but Parker has is suddenly hamstrung by a lack of options.
With that in mind, here’s how Burnley are predicted to line up at Molineux:
1. GK - Vaclav Hladky
After losing his place in the side to the returning James Trafford at the weekend, this presents a good opportunity for Hladky to get some more minutes. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. RB - Shurandy Sambo
After making his debut off the bench at the Stadium of Light, Sambo could be in line to make his first start for the club and give Connor Roberts a rest. Photo: ERWIN SCHERIAU
3. CB - Joe Worrall
Saturday came too soon for the new recruit, but this might be a good opportunity to get him up to speed ahead of the big one at the weekend. Photo: Michael Regan
4. CB - Bashir Humphreys
Humphreys is another one that could be handed a debut. If Parker doesn't want to name two newcomers in the heart of defence, CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally are potential alternatives. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS
