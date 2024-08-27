Burnley predicted team to face Wolves in Carabao Cup with Scott Parker facing limited options - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 27th Aug 2024
Burnley take a brief break from league matters when they take on top flight side Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Scott Parker will be looking for a reaction from his side following Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

In normal circumstances the Clarets would probably make wholesale changes for their second round tie, but Parker has is suddenly hamstrung by a lack of options.

With that in mind, here’s how Burnley are predicted to line up at Molineux:

After losing his place in the side to the returning James Trafford at the weekend, this presents a good opportunity for Hladky to get some more minutes.

1. GK - Vaclav Hladky

After losing his place in the side to the returning James Trafford at the weekend, this presents a good opportunity for Hladky to get some more minutes.

After making his debut off the bench at the Stadium of Light, Sambo could be in line to make his first start for the club and give Connor Roberts a rest.

2. RB - Shurandy Sambo

After making his debut off the bench at the Stadium of Light, Sambo could be in line to make his first start for the club and give Connor Roberts a rest.

Saturday came too soon for the new recruit, but this might be a good opportunity to get him up to speed ahead of the big one at the weekend.

3. CB - Joe Worrall

Saturday came too soon for the new recruit, but this might be a good opportunity to get him up to speed ahead of the big one at the weekend.

Humphreys is another one that could be handed a debut. If Parker doesn't want to name two newcomers in the heart of defence, CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally are potential alternatives.

4. CB - Bashir Humphreys

Humphreys is another one that could be handed a debut. If Parker doesn't want to name two newcomers in the heart of defence, CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally are potential alternatives.

