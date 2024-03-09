Burnley predicted team to face West Ham as Josh Brownhill gives Vincent Kompany selection dilemma - gallery

Burnley head to the capital this weekend to take on West Ham as they look to end their nine-game run without a win.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 9th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men have also lost their last four games on the bounce, meaning they languish 19th in the table and 11 points adrift of safety.

Their latest defeat came at home to Bournemouth last week, losing 2-0 despite producing a much improved display.

As for the Hammers, they were beaten 1-0 by Freiburg in the Europa League on Sunday night having beaten Everton 3-1 in their last league outing.

Burnley have Josh Brownhill back from suspension, while Jordan Beyer remains a doubt. Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster are all out.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up at the London Stadium:

Looked low on confidence at times during last week's game, but it would be a surprise to see Vincent Kompany drop him this late into the season.

1. GK - James Trafford

Looked low on confidence at times during last week's game, but it would be a surprise to see Vincent Kompany drop him this late into the season. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Has made the right-back slot his own since arriving on loan during the January transfer window.

2. RB - Lorenz Assignon

Has made the right-back slot his own since arriving on loan during the January transfer window. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
The centre-back's form has dipped in recent weeks, but prior to that he had been one of Burnley's most consistent performers.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

The centre-back's form has dipped in recent weeks, but prior to that he had been one of Burnley's most consistent performers. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Struggled a little against Bournemouth last week, as did his defensive partner O'Shea, so will need to produce a response.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

Struggled a little against Bournemouth last week, as did his defensive partner O'Shea, so will need to produce a response. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West HamJosh BrownhillBurnleyEuropa LeagueEvertonBournemouth