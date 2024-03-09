Vincent Kompany’s men have also lost their last four games on the bounce, meaning they languish 19th in the table and 11 points adrift of safety.

Their latest defeat came at home to Bournemouth last week, losing 2-0 despite producing a much improved display.

As for the Hammers, they were beaten 1-0 by Freiburg in the Europa League on Sunday night having beaten Everton 3-1 in their last league outing.

Burnley have Josh Brownhill back from suspension, while Jordan Beyer remains a doubt. Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster are all out.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up at the London Stadium:

GK - James Trafford Looked low on confidence at times during last week's game, but it would be a surprise to see Vincent Kompany drop him this late into the season.

RB - Lorenz Assignon Has made the right-back slot his own since arriving on loan during the January transfer window.

CB - Dara O'Shea The centre-back's form has dipped in recent weeks, but prior to that he had been one of Burnley's most consistent performers.