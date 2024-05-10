Even if they pick up three points on Saturday, Vincent Kompany’s men will still be demoted if Nottingham Forest beat Chelsea later in the day.
Sitting five points adrift of safety with only two games remaining, it really is do or die.
Heading into tomorrow’s game, Burnley have been boosted with the news that Maxime Esteve has been ruled fit, but Luca Koleosho is not yet in contention.
Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up in North London:
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.