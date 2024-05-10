Burnley predicted team to face Tottenham as experienced head back to return - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Burnley’s relegation to the Championship will be confirmed this weekend unless they’re able to pull off an upset and beat Tottenham.

Even if they pick up three points on Saturday, Vincent Kompany’s men will still be demoted if Nottingham Forest beat Chelsea later in the day.

Sitting five points adrift of safety with only two games remaining, it really is do or die.

Heading into tomorrow’s game, Burnley have been boosted with the news that Maxime Esteve has been ruled fit, but Luca Koleosho is not yet in contention.

Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up in North London:

The Kosovan will be hoping to get more protection from the men in front of him than he did against Newcastle last time out.

1. GK - Arijanet Muric

The Kosovan will be hoping to get more protection from the men in front of him than he did against Newcastle last time out. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
The Frenchman offers so much for Burnley going forwards, but defensively he needs to offer a bit more security.

2. RB - Lorenz Assignon

The Frenchman offers so much for Burnley going forwards, but defensively he needs to offer a bit more security. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales
While he grabbed Burnley's late consolation against Newcastle, it was a tough afternoon defensively for the Clarets.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

While he grabbed Burnley's late consolation against Newcastle, it was a tough afternoon defensively for the Clarets. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Having been ruled fit, you'd expect Esteve to retain his spot in the centre of Burnley's defence.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

Having been ruled fit, you'd expect Esteve to retain his spot in the centre of Burnley's defence. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Nottingham ForestBurnleyTottenhamChelsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.