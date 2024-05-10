Even if they pick up three points on Saturday, Vincent Kompany’s men will still be demoted if Nottingham Forest beat Chelsea later in the day.

Sitting five points adrift of safety with only two games remaining, it really is do or die.

Heading into tomorrow’s game, Burnley have been boosted with the news that Maxime Esteve has been ruled fit, but Luca Koleosho is not yet in contention.

Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up in North London:

GK - Arijanet Muric The Kosovan will be hoping to get more protection from the men in front of him than he did against Newcastle last time out.

RB - Lorenz Assignon The Frenchman offers so much for Burnley going forwards, but defensively he needs to offer a bit more security.

CB - Dara O'Shea While he grabbed Burnley's late consolation against Newcastle, it was a tough afternoon defensively for the Clarets.