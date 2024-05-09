Esteve and Koleosho: Burnley injury update ahead of Tottenham game as defender ruled fit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maxime Esteve has been ruled fit for Burnley’s must-win clash against Tottenham this weekend.

The defender was withdrawn just before half-time last week during Burnley’s 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United to be replaced by Hjalmar Ekdal.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to North London, which will see Burnley relegated back to the Championship unless they win, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany revealed the 21-year-old had been suffering with illness in the lead up to the Newcastle game.

But Esteve has now overcome those problems and should be fine to face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“He's fine,” Kompany said.

“It was just unfortunate he picked up a bit of illness the day before the game, but he was brave that he wanted to play. He went lights out and he wasn't able to continue. But he’s fine now.”

Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined and won’t be seen again this season.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Burnley player Maxime Esteve in action during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Kompany had previously hinted that Luca Koleosho could soon make his return, having been sidelined with a serious knee injury since the start of December.

But when asked to provide a latest update on the 19-year-old, Kompany confirmed he’s still not in contention to feature.

As for Spurs, Fraser Forster, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Timo Werner will all miss out through injury.